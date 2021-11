Rockstar’s official remaster of the definitive Grand Theft Auto trilogy- Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas– has been getting some questionable reactions since its release , with criticism aimed at pretty much every aspect of the games from the performance to the graphics. Buyers have even been inundating Rockstar with demands for a refund. The video game modding community have been quick to respond to some of the criticisms hurled at the remastered trilogy, with various mods already being created to improve some of the issues that are causing a stir. Let’s take a look at some of what has been done by modders so far.

