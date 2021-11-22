ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tent boy Max Woosey raises 'insane' £680,000, says hospice

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hospice has received nearly £680,000 from the efforts of 12-year-old Max Woosey, who has slept out in a tent for 599 nights. Monday night will be Max's 600th night sleeping outside, which he will complete in the garden of his home in Braunton, Devon. North Devon Hospice said...

www.bbc.com

