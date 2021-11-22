ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesoblast and Oaktree Capital refinance senior debt facility

By Mamta Mayani
 7 days ago

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) has successfully refinanced its existing senior debt facility with a new $90M five year facility provided by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P....

Seeking Alpha

Guess, Inc.: Setting Up For A Nice Trade

Performance has improved markedly from a year ago and the pre-COVID 2019 period. Guess, Inc. (GES) is an exciting name in the specialty retail sector. The stock has a rather high short interest, and is subject to some wild swings. The stock is one that a few of our traders at BAD BEAT Investing have sent us inquiries about and we decided to give it a look over. The company just reported earnings before Thanksgiving and the stock rallied. However, on Black Friday shares plummeted as the market got smacked following fears over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 starting to creep up and cause international concern. In fact, the concerns have already led to restricted travel. However, we are betting that this pullback is temporary and if shares come down more we think you can execute a bullish trade here.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

iSpecimen secures $21M capital raise in private placement

ISpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with three investors for the sale of ~1.75M shares of common stock together with warrants to purchase ~1.3M shares in a private placement, for gross proceeds ~$21M. Each share of common stock and accompanying three-quarters of one warrant being sold at...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Federal Realty Stock: Valuations Are A-Okay, Much Like The Credit Rating

In this article, I'll take a fresh look at Federal Realty Investment Trust, one of the few REIT dividend kings out there. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is one of those rare REITs that has an A-rated credit - but not only that, it's also, with a 50-year and more tradition, a dividend king that hasn't cut its payout for half a decade. That's why when COVID arrived, I put massive amounts of money to work in this company.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Mawson Gold to raise capital via stock offering

Mawson Gold (OTCPK:MWSNF) has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement related to a proposed marketed public offering of shares at C$0.15/share. Offer size will be determined in context of market. Net proceeds will be used for advancing exploration and development of the company's Rompas-Rajapalot project in Finland and general corporate purposes.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Palantir Technologies: Negative Net Income Is A Result Of Positive Long-Term Investments

Palantir Technologies is a data analytics company that initiated its success through government contracts from United States Intelligence Community (USIC) agencies. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a data analytics company that initially catered to only government agencies but later expanded into commercial markets and now serves over 200 clients internationally. The company has never reported a GAAP profit but the underlying financial strength remains strong and intimates a prosperous foreseeable future for the company. Most of the costs that currently make PLTR a loss-maker are future-oriented investment-related expenses. Despite showing improving figures for Q3 of 2021, the company’s stock declined 2%, likely in response to the high value of stock-based compensation expenses in the income statement. The stock is currently traded at $21 per share and has a market cap of over $42 billion.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Realty Income: Where Debt-Funded Dividends Actually Work

Throughout my library of income investing-focused articles, I have published several that were critical of certain REITs whose dividends are debt-funded. Throughout my library of income investing focused articles, I have published several that were critical on certain REITs whose dividends are debt-funded, such as my previous article on the popular dividend choice, Omega Healthcare (OHI). It now feels timely to provide an example of another popular dividend choice, Realty Income (O), where debt-funded dividends actually work and thus make their operating model sustainable in the medium to long-term.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Realty Income: Future Beyond The Merger

It is becoming increasingly difficult to find a lot of better REIT investment opportunities than Realty Income. If one plans to invest in a REIT, it would be difficult to find a lot of better investments than Realty Income (O). The Monthly Dividend Company has proven time and time again...
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Civitas Resources Set For Significant Free Cash Flow And Return Of Capital In 2022

Civitas plans to hold production flat in 2022 generating significant free cash flow at lower than current oil prices. This is a follow up piece to the one we wrote in late October dated just before the consummation of their most recent acquisitions. Bonanza Creek added HPR earlier this year and followed with the simultaneous closes of XOG and Crestone at the end of October and is now Civitas (CIVI). We spent some time on the phone with the new head of Civitas IR in our first call with the company post all acquisitions. While much of this is a reaffirmation of the pro forma plan we wanted to button up our understanding of their current thinking for 2022 and hone our model to a finer, and slightly more conservative tack. Our sense remains that they will:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Global Self Storage: A Small REIT To Consider

Global Self Storage has generated attractive performance so far this year. REITs have long been a staple of the investment community. This is especially true of investors who are interested in attracting consistent income. It is worth noting, however, that not all REITs are equally appealing. Some pay out more than others relative to the price that investors pay. And some are healthier or more interesting than others. Often, in search of more attractive prospects, investors will look for smaller companies in the space they are interested in. While these carry more risk, all things being the same, they also are likely to be the most overlooked. One such prospect that came across my radar earlier this year is Global Self Storage (SELF). Though shares are not exactly cheap, they definitely don't look bad either. And with this year turning out to be a good year, it might make for a solid prospect for investors who want a small and attractive company to hold for the long run.
ECONOMY
Commercial Observer

LA-Based Oaktree Capital Closes $15.9B Opportunistic Fund: Updated

Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital Management announced it has built a major opportunistic fund and the largest in the firm’s history at $15.9 billion. Oaktree Opportunities Fund XI exceeds the firm’s original target by about $900 million. Oaktree has invested or committed approximately 70 percent of the fund’s capital opportunities across sectors and asset classes around the world. A source familiar with the strategy told Commercial Observer that the fund is spread across various sectors, including industries that were negatively impacted by the pandemic, real estate management and development, entertainment, and airlines.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Oaktree Specialty Lending Insider Trades $2.8M In Company Stock

Leonard Tannenbaum, Insider at Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL), made a large insider sell on November 17, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Tannenbaum sold 370,815 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending at prices ranging from $7.45 to $7.56. The total transaction amounted to $2,800,800.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Digital Currency Group Completed $600 Million Debt Capital Raise

Digital Currency Group has completed a debt capital raise worth $600 million to fuel the growth of its investment portfolio. Grayscale’s parent company has announced that it has increased its credit facility by $600 million through a debt capital raise. The company plans to utilize the funds in order to enhance its investments in its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Arcadia Biosciences: Market Still Unconvinced Of Its Health Offerings

Acquisitions drive sales forward in the third quarter. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) came across a screen we ran where the objective was to find low-priced companies which were trading with attractive valuations. Arcadia has transitioned into a vertically integrated food outfit where its plant-based health and wellness products take center stage. Although the searing revenue growth which the firm is enjoying at present has mainly come off acquisitions, there is definitely potential here with which we will get into.
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Mesoblast EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.10. Revenue of $3.6M (+176.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.21M. Revenues from TEMCELL® HS Inj. royalties in Japan were $2.4 million, an increase of 22% on the previous quarter, and of 90% on the comparative quarter last year. Net cash operating usage...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Green Valley News and Sun

Qualifying for a Home Loan or Refinance

With mortgage rates so low, it’s a great time to get a mortgage loan to buy a new home or refinance your current loan. To get approved for a loan, and to get the most favorable interest rate, you need to look like you are a good credit risk. Generally, this means having a score of 640 or higher. Here are specific steps to take to raise your score.
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

Euroseas: Set For Record Profitability But Trades At 45% Discount To NAV

If you have been paying any attention to the shipping industry over the past couple of years, you must be aware that dry bulk carriers and containerships have been enjoying record charter rates driven by the ongoing supply chain crisis as well as strong industry fundamentals. The truth is, the easy money in the field has likely already been made. However, this doesn't mean that opportunities with attractive prospects ahead are entirely absent. For example, we recently covered Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM), going over why both companies remain undervalued and how ZIM's dividend should benefit Danaos. Today, we are looking at a much smaller company in the space.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

U.S. IPO Week Ahead: December Kicks Off With A 1 IPO Week

The U.S. IPO market is taking a breather after the holiday week, with just one IPO scheduled to raise $30 million in the first week of December. The U.S. IPO market is taking a breather after the holiday week, with just one IPO scheduled to raise $30 million in the first week of December. While the calendar is quiet at the moment, several IPOs are eligible to launch on Monday, including Indian IT services provider Coforge (CFRG), cloud infrastructure platform HashiCorp (HCP), luxury fashion e-tailer Rue Gilt Group (RGG), rugged apparel brand 5.11 ABR (VXI), and Florida-based insurer TypTap Insurance Group (TYTP).Phase 1-ready biotech Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) plans to raise $30 million at a $160 million market cap. The company is initially focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. Nuvectis is currently developing two preclinical candidates, with its lead candidate expected to begin a Phase 1 trial in the 4Q21.
STOCKS
