State College vs. Harrisburg on Saturday was just as advertised — a physical, defensive battle where points were hard to come by. But the Little Lions had an ace up their sleeve — junior kicker Kajetan Kaszubowski, a native of Poland and a former soccer striker. He kicked field goals of 33 yards, 37 yards and most importantly, a game-winning field goal of 34 yards to help State College overcome a 10-point deficit and move ahead to the PIAA Class 6A semifinals with a 16-13 win over the Cougars.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO