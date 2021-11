Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Millicom (NASDAQ TIGO) announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 45% equity interest in its joint venture businesses in Guatemala (collectively, “Tigo Guatemala”) from our local partner for $2.2 billion in cash. The transaction was signed today and is expected to close later today. As a result, Millicom will own a 100% equity interest in Tigo Guatemala. The transaction is expected to be significantly and immediately accretive to Millicom’s cash flow and net income and to increase Millicom’s equity free cash flow1 by approximately $200 million before incremental financing costs.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO