Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd ("Tritium"), a leader in direct current (DC) electric vehicle fast charging, has joined forces with EVCS, one of the largest fast charging networks on the West Coast, to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions in California, Oregon, and Washington. EVCS, one of the largest privately held charging network operators, has entered into a contract to purchase over 400 Tritium fast chargers to add to its more than 100 Tritium charger fleet. With over 1,500 chargers in its network, of which over 600 are DC fast chargers, EVCS is in the process of substantially increasing its network by the end of 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO