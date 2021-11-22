Desert Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) today announced it has entered into definitive agreements for a private placement with U.S. institutional investors of (i) 6,772,000 shares of common stock together with warrants (the “Common Warrants”) to purchase up to 6,772,000 shares of common stock and (ii) 4,058,305 pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”), with each Pre-Funded Warrant exercisable for one share of common stock, together with Common Warrants to purchase up to 4,058,305 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying Common Warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $1.385, and each Pre-funded Warrant and accompanying Common Warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $1.3849. The Pre-Funded Warrants will be funded in full at closing except for a nominal exercise price of $0.0001 and are immediately exercisable at any time until all of the Pre-Funded Warrants are exercised in full. The Common Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.385 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five (5) years from the date of an effective registration statement covering the shares underlying Common Warrants (collectively, the “Private Placement”).

