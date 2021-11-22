ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xencor (XNCR) Sells Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Obexelimab to Zenas BioPharma

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, and Zenas BioPharma ("Zenas"), a global biopharmaceutical company based in the...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Jeito Capital co-leads $156 million oversubscribed Series B financing in Quell Therapeutics

Jeito Capital co-leads $156 million oversubscribed Series B financing in Quell Therapeutics. Quell Therapeutics is the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Tregs) cell therapies for serious medical conditions...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Anticipated to Receive a CRL from the FDA for PEDMARK

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) after the PDUFA target action date of November 27, 2021 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for PEDMARKTM (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate), for intravenous administration for the prevention of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy in pediatric patients ≥1 month to 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Mercury Systems (MRCY) acquires Atlanta Micro

Mercury Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
StreetInsider.com

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) Announces 3M Share Private Placement at $3.25/sh

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: "SCPS"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors in connection with a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules of 3,000,000 shares of common stock, series A additional investment options (the "Series A AIOs") to purchase up to 1,500,000 shares of common stock, and series B additional investment options (the "Series B AIOs", together with the Series A AIOs, the "AIOs") to purchase up to 1,500,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $3.25 per share and associated AIOs for gross proceeds of $9.75 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about November 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

POINT Biopharma (PNT) Licenses Lu-177 Production Technology from SCK CEN

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life changing radiopharmaceuticals, and Studiecentrum voor Kernenergie/Centre d'Etude de l'Energie Nucléaire, also known as the Belgian Nuclear Research Center ("SCK CEN"), one of Belgium's largest research centers with sixty-five years of experience in nuclear research and technology, today announced a technology license agreement for Lu-177 purification technology to accelerate POINT's in-house no-carrier-added lutetium-177 (n.c.a. Lu-177) production program.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Xencor Outlicenses Autoimmune Disease Candidate To Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma has acquired from Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize obexelimab. Obexelimab is a potential first-in-class bifunctional antibody that targets CD19 with its variable domain. It uses Xencor's XmAb Immune Inhibitor Fc Domain to target FcγRIIb, a receptor that inhibits the function of B-cells, which are essential components in the immune system.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Connect Biopharma (CNTB) Announces Positive Top-Line Results from the Global Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CBP-201

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today reported positive topline results from the global Phase 2 clinical trial of CBP-201 administered subcutaneously (SC) to adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) (NCT04444752).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
