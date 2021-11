News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, today announced the appointments of Brian O’Callaghan and Frank D. Lee to the Board of Directors. With these additions, longtime Director Peter Moldt, Ph.D. is stepping down from the Board of Directors and current Director Jim Healy, M.D., Ph.D. will be assuming the role of Lead Independent Director.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 10 DAYS AGO