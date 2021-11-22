Puma Biotech (PBYI) Presents Neratinib Arm of the INSIGhT Trial Data
StreetInsider.com
7 days ago
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that investigators presented results from the neratinib arm of the Phase II Individualized Screening Trial of Innovative Glioblastoma Therapy (INSIGhT Trial) at the 2021...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) after the PDUFA target action date of November 27, 2021 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for PEDMARKTM (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate), for intravenous administration for the prevention of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy in pediatric patients ≥1 month to 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, today announced its COVID-19 diagnostic strategy in response to the emergence of Omicron (B.1.1.529), a newly identified SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern. The Company plans to introduce its Linea™ 2.0 COVID-19 Assay (“Linea 2.0”), a new RT-PCR assay for the SARS-CoV-2 E and N genes that builds on the Company’s established COVID-19 line of diagnostics, after submission of its validation data to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) in the next few days.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced topline results from a longer-term analysis of the safety and efficacy of their COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 12 through 15 years of age. The updated findings from the companies’ pivotal Phase 3 trial show that a two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (30-µg per dose) was 100% effective against COVID-19, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced two poster presentations featuring clinical data for its anti-CD137 agonist, ADG106, and anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody, ADG116, at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress (ESMO-IO) 2021.
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Kezar Life Sciences Reports Positive Interim Phase 2 Data For Lupus Nephritis Treatment Candidate. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) announced positive interim results from the Phase 2 portion of the MISSION clinical study evaluating...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, today presented data from ongoing studies of its preventive vaccine against COVID-19. The presentation titled, “Addressing Evolving SARS-CoV-2 Variants through a Universal Coronavirus Vaccine,” was delivered virtually by Mark J. Newman, Ph.D., GeoVax’s Chief Scientific Officer, during the Vaccine World Asia Congress & Global COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit, being held November 17-18.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: ADGI) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today provided information related to the potential of its lead SARS-CoV-2 antibody, ADG20, to address the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, and other known variants of concern. ADG20 is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) product candidate designed to provide broad and potent neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern, for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 with potential duration of protection for up to one year in a single injection.
RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target of $225.00 (from $144.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals click here. For more ratings news on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals click here. Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a vision to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today hosted a panel of investigators managing the patient experience in the Phase 2 FAB-GT clinical trial of AVR-RD-01, an investigational one-time gene therapy for Fabry disease, at the 14th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM), Nov. 21-23, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. Other presentations included updated safety data from the first lentiviral gene therapy clinical trials for Fabry disease and Gaucher disease type 1, as well as 10- to 12-month safety data from gene therapy-treated mice with mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPSII), or Hunter syndrome.
As previously anticipated, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) hit one million users before the end of November, joining another crypto "big boy's club." What Happened: As of publication Monday morning, Shiba Inu's community now found its way into 1,013,360 wallets, according to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain data service Etherscan. This follows Benzinga reporting earlier in November that Shiba Inu would most likely hit a million users before the end of the month.
Although masks, distancing, ventilation, testing, and contact tracing have all helped forestall a collapse of the American health-care system under the weight of COVID-19, the pandemic will come under control in only two ways: Preventives—specifically vaccines—will harness people’s immune system to keep them from becoming infected, getting sick, and spreading the coronavirus, while targeted therapeutics will offer hope to those who have already developed symptoms. The emergence of Omicron, a worrisome new variant of the coronavirus, underscores the need to use multiple tools to fight the disease. In infectious diseases, control of a pathogen means reducing its impact even if it remains endemic in the world. Fortunately, the United States is poised to authorize two oral antivirals: molnupiravir and Paxlovid. The former is the generic name of a drug made by Merck; the latter is the trade name of a drug combination made by Pfizer. Both come in pill form, and a five-day treatment course of each will provide certain patients with significant benefits.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jeito Capital co-leads $156 million oversubscribed Series B financing in Quell Therapeutics. Quell Therapeutics is the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Tregs) cell therapies for serious medical conditions...
Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten raised the price target on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) to $139.00 (from $136.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) are up almost 13% in pre-open after the company delivered an impressive start to its fiscal year. Intuit reported a Q1 EPS of $1.53 to smash the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Frontline Ltd. (the “Company” or “Frontline”), today reported unaudited results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021:. Highlights. Net loss of $33.2 million, or $0.17 per...
Mercury Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Needham & Company analyst Charles Shi reiterated a Buy rating and $78.00 price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) after the company reported strong F4Q21 results but the FY22 outlook remained unchanged, falling short of bullish expectations.
Comments / 0