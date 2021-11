Why have just one more game with Keir Thomas and Jermaine Johnson when the Seminoles could have two? (photo via FSU athletics) FSU stormed into Beantown where it had a commanding 26-3 lead over Boston College with just over 12 minutes left in the third quarter. However, the Eagles came storming back and had a chance to either tie or take the lead on the last offensive possession of the game. The Seminoles were able to hold on to the lead and walked out with a win, a 5-6 record and are now a victory over Florida away from going to a bowl.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO