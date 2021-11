One of Best Buy's deals of the day includes the Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds on sale for $79.99. This is a unique low price for these earbuds, which are going for as much as $150 at other retailers like Amazon. Even when they have gone on sale in the past, these earbuds usually only dropped to around $120 or so. Even at Best Buy, only the black earbuds are down this low as the Titanium Black earbuds are still at that $150 price. These savings expire at the end of the day.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO