ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mental health cases are on the rise post-pandemic, and health experts say we could see it soar to new heights. “We know that teenagers, one of the leading causes of death right now is by suicide for teens,” said Rosecrance CEO and President David Gomel. “We know, due to the pandemic, levels of anxiety and depression are through the roof. We know that death by overdose are succumbing our young people in droves.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO