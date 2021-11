MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Not a day goes by that Mindy Mayes doesn’t think of her younger brother Jesse. “It’s our first Thanksgiving and he’s not going to be there, and he’s usually the one in the corner cracking jokes with my husband and same on Christmas. There are so many pictures of us being goofy at Christmas. That’s going to be different, definitely very hard,” Mayes said.

MARTINSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO