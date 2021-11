For years, students have been demanding, pleading and the University to implement U-Pass. Now, at long last, that day has finally arrived. Starting in the new year, all undergraduate students will be automatically enrolled in the program for a $100-per-semester fee which will allow them unlimited rides on Metrorail and Metrobus. Graduate students will have the ability to opt out, but all in all, this policy will cover almost the entire student body.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO