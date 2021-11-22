ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Mannatech (MTEX) Declares $1.70 Special Dividend; 4.5% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mannatech...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Conmed (CNMD) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 0.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Conmed (NYSE: CNMD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 5, 2022, to stockholders of record on December...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Lowe's (LOW) PT Raised to $260 at Morgan Stanley on Higher Buybacks

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to $260.00 (from $255.00) on the expectation for higher share buybacks going forward. The analyst reiterated an Overweight rating, stating "We also raise our PT from $255 to $260 on higher '23e EPS. For '21, we model comps +6%, gross margin expansion of ~7 bps and SG&A leverage of ~160 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of 12.5% and EPS of $11.80 in '21. For '22, we model comps +1%, gross margins flat and ~10 bps of SG&A leverage. This results an EBIT margin of 12.6% and along with $10b in share buybacks, produces EPS of $12.65. For '23, we model comps of +1%, gross margin flat and SG&A leverage of ~20 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of ~12.8% and combined with $10b in buybacks results in EPS of $13.80. ~19x our updated '23e EPS, results in our new PT of $260."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades Copa Holdings (CPA) to Strong Buy

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth upgraded Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Kingstone (KINS) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend; 2.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kingstone (NASDAQ: KINS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or $0.16 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtex#Mannatech#Dividend Yield#Special Dividend#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Barrick Gold (GOLD) Declares $0.14 Special Dividend; 0.2% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Barrick Gold (NASDAQ: GOLD) declared a special dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Surrey Bancorp (SRYB) Declares $0.12 Special Dividend; 0.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Surrey Bancorp (OTC: SRYB) declared a special dividend of $0.12 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 29, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

LINKBANCORP (LNKB) Declares $0.075 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

LINKBANCORP (OTC: LNKB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, or $0.3 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 29, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.3 percent. For a...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Us Metro Bank (USMT) Declares $0.05 Special Dividend; 1.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Us Metro Bank (OTC: USMT) declared a special dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021, with an...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

FactSet (FDS) Declares $0.82 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FactSet (NYSE: FDS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, or $3.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Valvoline (VVV) Declares $0.125 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, or $0.5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Matthews (MATW) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Matthews (NASDAQ: MATW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021, with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dillard's (DDS) Declares $15 Special Dividend; 4.1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) declared a special dividend of $15 per share. The company said the special dividend follows its recent record financial performance. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Victory Bancorp, Inc (VTYB) Declares $0.10 Special Dividend; 0.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Victory Bancorp, Inc (OTC: VTYB) declared a special dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 14, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Universal Insurance (UVE) Declares $0.29 Special Dividend; 1.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Universal Insurance (NYSE: UVE) declared a special dividend of $0.29 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 9, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB) Declares $1.25 Special Dividend; 2.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTC: NIDB) declared a special dividend of $1.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021, with an...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Community Bankers (ESXB) Declares $0.0442 Special Dividend; 0.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Community Bankers (NASDAQ: ESXB) declared a special dividend of $0.0442 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Declares $19 Special Dividend; 9.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ: DHIL) declared a special dividend of $19 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Enact Holdings (ACT) Declares $1.23 Special Dividend; 5.6% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) declared a special dividend of $1.23 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Evercore (EVR) Declares $0.68 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evercore (NYSE: EVR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share, or $2.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Loews Corp. (L) Declares $0.0625 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share, or $0.25 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy