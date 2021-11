Over the past three years, Microsoft's free cash flow has grown at an incomparably lower rate than its market capitalization. My original plan was to write a standard article on Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) quarterly financial results. But I quickly realized that this is by and large a waste of time. There is nothing to write about - the results are excellent! But then I "put on my Sicilian hat" and tried to see the big picture. And what I saw, I didn't really like it.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO