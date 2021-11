News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin reiterated an Outperform rating and $350.00 price target on Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) after the company reported 3Q results that were slightly ahead of expectations across all key metrics but beat magnitudes were lower than last quarter causing shares to trade off 8% after hours.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO