Three Best Metal Stocks to Own - Wolfe Research

Thor Gjerdrum, Insider at A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Thor Gjerdrum exercised options to purchase 5,900 A-Mark Precious Metals shares at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $88,500 on November 15. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $73.71 to $75.23 to raise a total of $436,909 from the stock sale.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO