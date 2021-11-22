2021 American Music Awards: The Best Moments and Biggest Performances of the Night!

Despite debuting in 2018 with his self-released single, “Garden Kisses,” Givēon can easily be considered one of R&B’s most in-demand stars right now. He’s released two EPs, Take Time and When It’s All Said And Done—both of which were later combined into one cohesive project, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time. Following that success, he landed his first No. 1 as a collaborator on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” alongside Daniel Caesar. Now, for the first time, the soulful Long Beach, Calif. native took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards to perform his breakout hit, “Heartbreak Anniversary.” Originally a breakup song, he explained to Billboard, “Ever since that moment, I always tried to touch on relatability as the starting point. If one person understands where I’m coming from, I know there’s going to be a world of people who relate.” Under a hue of warm lights, the 26-year-old crooned the ballad to a crowd of admiring fans and even had a brief moment with a member of famed K-Pop band, BTS. The heart-wrenching performance meshed well among the other gripping performances throughout the night including Silk Sonic’s opener with “Smokin’ Out The Window” and Chlöe’s ever-changing, dynamic performance of “Have Mercy.” Watch Givēon’s performance below.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO