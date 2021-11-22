ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Live updates on the best TV, Apple, headphone, Samsung, and Kindle deals

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmyZ9_0d3jtuUs00
Shop Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals right now on TVs, vacuums, toys, headphones and so much more. Reviewed / Apple / iRobot / Samsung / Revlon

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We still have a few days before we sit down for a Thanksgiving break, but Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals are already here with some early Black Friday deals. Amazon announced on November 15 that it would be hosting a 48-hour sale with "more deals than ever before" starting on Thanksgiving Day, November 25 —but hasn't shared exactly what will be on sale.

In the interim, however, we have good news: Whether you're looking for the perfect Christmas gifts , a new Alexa-enabled TV, fitness trackers that can monitor your heart rate, or the latest Fire tablets with hours of battery life, the shopping giant already has some of the best Black Friday 2021 deals you can find online right now, and we're updating this post all day to reflect the most recent sales.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have spent all year testing out the best of the best. Below, you’ll find Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals on some of our favorite brands, including Nespresso, Lego, Shark, Apple, Samsung and so much more. Meanwhile, you can check off even more things on your holiday shopping list and save big with markdowns on must-have products during Best Buy and Walmart's early Black Friday sales .

Amazon Black Friday 2021: Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale to start on Thanksgiving with 'more deals than ever before'

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day membership to gain early access to plenty of Amazon Black Friday deals. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, for $12.99 a month ($6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance ).

The top 10 best Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals:

  1. Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (Save $79.01)
  2. iRobot Roomba i6+ for $549 (Save $250.99)
  3. Get 6 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Disney+ for $59.94 (Save $47.94)
  4. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $34.88 (Save $25.11)
  5. Amazon Kindle for $49.99 (Save $40)
  6. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $159.99 (Save $90)
  7. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones for $248 (Save $101.99)
  8. Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set for $249.94 (Save $420.06)
  9. Save up to 20% on Tuft & Needle Mattresses and Sleep Accessories
  10. Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,388 (Save $1,111.99)

The best Black Friday headphone deals on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yyLvy_0d3jtuUs00
Amazon Black Friday 2021: Shop top-tier headphones at some of the best prices we've ever seen. Reviewed/Apple

The best Black Friday tech deals on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DtPNk_0d3jtuUs00
Amazon Black Friday 2021: Shop out top tech picks now and save big on everything from TVs and tablets to laptops and gaming accessories. Reviewed/Samsung

The best Black Friday toy deals on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TdrkS_0d3jtuUs00
Amazon Black Friday 2021: Snag toys and holiday gifts at a massive markdown. Reviewed/Melissa & Doug

The best Black Friday kitchen deals on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Evs8j_0d3jtuUs00
Amazon Black Friday 2021: Shop kitchen tools and appliances on major discount right now. Reviewed / Zojirushi

The best Black Friday vacuum deals on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQJxl_0d3jtuUs00
Amazon Black Friday 2021: Keep your home clean this holiday season and score huge discounts on customer-favorite vacuums at Amazon. Reviewed/iRobot

The best Black Friday home and furniture deals on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5zTl_0d3jtuUs00
Amazon Black Friday 2021: Get your home ready for the holidays with killer deals on air purifiers and furniture. Reviewed/Winix

The best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqfDq_0d3jtuUs00
Amazon Black Friday 2021: Snag handbags and fashion pieces for the whole family at a huge price cut. Reviewed/Hanes/Calvin Klein

Women’s clothing

Men’s clothing

Purses and wallets

The best Black Friday gift card deals on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePtkD_0d3jtuUs00
Amazon Black Friday 2021: Load up on stocking stuffers with convenient deals on gift cards at Amazon. Reviewed/Roblox

The best Black Friday smart home deals on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epz76_0d3jtuUs00
Amazon Black Friday 2021: If smart tech is what you're after, Amazon has you covered with tons of impressive deals. Reviewed/Google

When is Amazon Black Friday 2021?

Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals are in full swing. This year, Amazon kicked off its holiday shopping season earlier than ever. The popular online retailer announced its first wave of Black Friday sales on October 4 , with markdowns across all categories. On November 15 , the brand announced it will host a 48-hour sale starting at 12:01 a.m. PST on Thursday, November 25. Amazon also announced a list of its most-loved gifts available right now. We expect to see even deeper discounts on everything from kitchen essentials and electronics to toys and fashion pieces in the coming weeks.

What are the best deals from the Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale?

To date, we've seen massive Amazon Black Friday deals on air fryers, headphones, home goods and more—including tons of products from some of our favorite brands, like Apple, KitchenAid, Sony, Bose, iRobot and Shark.

Every day Amazon adds even more sales to their lineup of Black Friday 2021 deals . Be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently to scoop the hottest Amazon discounts on must-have items this holiday season.

Are Amazon Black Friday sales available online?

Yes. Amazon Black Friday sales are exclusively available online. There may be some deals that are exclusive to Prime members, but most will be available to all Amazon customers.

Amazon will also sometimes offer exclusive Alexa deals that can be found by asking your Alexa device, like an Echo dot, for certain sales. In most cases these same deals are available on the main Amazon website as well, but we'll note when that's not the case.

What's the difference between Amazon Black Friday deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwCsS_0d3jtuUs00
Shop Amazon Black Friday deals for big savings on video games, earbuds, diapers and so much more. Reviewed/WaterWipes/Honest/Far Cry/Bose

With Amazon Black Friday deals already here, the early holiday sales double as both Black Friday discounts and pre-Cyber Monday deals. While, technically, Amazon Cyber Monday deals roll out as soon as Black Friday ends on November 26 , we expect to see significant overlap in Amazon's roundup of Black Friday and Cyber Monday markdowns. Both waves of holiday deals will be exclusively available online, so be sure to secure your Amazon Prime membership ahead of time to enjoy fast and free shipping.

Does Amazon have special Black Friday deals for Amazon Prime members?

Yes. During the holiday shopping season, Amazon Prime members have early access to select holiday deals and can even earn up to 25% back on select Amazon purchases with an Amazon Prime Card and an eligible Prime membership. Meanwhile, Prime members can get their holiday gifts quicker with access to free and fast shipping, with millions of must-have items available for same-day delivery. If you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, don't worry—there's still plenty of time to sign up .

When does the Amazon Black Friday sale end?

The Amazon Black Friday sale ends on November 26 , with Amazon Cyber Monday deals rolling out the following day, on November 27 . Keep in mind, however, that many of the markdowns included in the Amazon Black Friday sale are one-day deals.

Following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend of sales, we expect to see discounts on select items throughout the holiday season—however, with shipping delays and stock shortages expected , we recommend shopping early to ensure you get all the holiday gifts on your list this year.

Shop Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals right now.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Black Friday Deals: Live updates on the best TV, Apple, headphone, Samsung, and Kindle deals

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Kindle#Samsung Tv#Amazon Black Friday#Shop Amazon Black#Nespresso Lego Shark
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday

There’s no better time of the year to buy big home theater upgrades than Black Friday, especially with incredible offers like this 65-inch QLED TV Black Friday deal that you can pick up for just $700. If you’ve been looking for the perfect Black Friday TV deals for your living room, then this one should be at the top of your holiday shopping list. As with many of the best Black Friday deals, stock of this QLED TV will run out quickly, so act fast or you might miss out!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
goodmorningamerica.com

Cyber Monday 2021: Best deals from Walmart, Amazon, Nordstrom, Target and more

While Black Friday 2021 is in full force, some retailers are already looking ahead to Cyber Monday 2021. In addition to Black Friday deals, big box retailers like Walmart and Target are already rolling out Cyber Monday specials ahead of the big day on Nov. 29. With global supply chains...
NFL
CNET

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: $87 Chromebook, big-screen TV deals and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect. There are some solid deals to be found, but some products are already going out of stock. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

TIncluding impressive deals on digital meat thermometers, pumpkin baking molds, and other Thanksgiving must-haves. Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Calling all deal hunters! There are sales aplenty to shop this weekend, including marked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
whathifi.com

Which Roku TV should you buy on Black Friday?

Roku TVs have an excellent track record and are known for offering brilliant value for anyone looking for a budget TV with a massive app offering – but which Roku TV should you buy this Black Friday?. It almost goes without saying that Roku TVs offer a superb operating system...
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

304K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy