Public Health

WNY’s COVID-19 Threat Going Up Quickly, Higher Now Than Last Year

By Yasmin Young
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, that escalated quickly! Western New York's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate is increasing at an alarming rate. It's like we just keep outdoing ourselves every day. According to the latest numbers released by New York Governor Kathy Hochul's Office for Saturday, November 20, 2021, our positivity rate is almost 10...

Related
Top 7 WNY Zip Codes With Most COVID-19 Cases, More Than 1,300

These 7 Erie County zip codes with the highest COVID-19 spread over the past 7 days, have a combined total of more than 1,300 positive cases. Over the past week, 4,251 Erie County residents have tested positive for the deadly virus. A month ago, on October 16, 2021, the new cases for the 7 days prior were 1,818, according to the Erie County Department of Health.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Is a Shutdown Looming in WNY? COVID-19 Positivity Rate Nearly 10 Percent

Western New York's COVID-19 positivity rate has increased significantly beyond what is considered "too high." According to the most recent statewide COVID-19 report released by Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday, November 14, 2021, our numbers have increased significantly. We have the second-highest 7-day average positivity rate in the state, second only to the Finger Lakes region. As of Saturday, November 13, the WNY region positivity rate is 8.04%. To put it in perspective, our positivity rate is more than six times higher than New York City, which is 1.33 percent. The statewide average is 3.21%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
90% of New Yorkers Received Vaccine, Why Are COVID-19 Cases Increasing?

New York residents have been getting vaccinated, but the COVID-19 positivity rates in many regions in the state are worse than pre-vaccine numbers. As a matter of fact, the county that is home to New York's second-biggest city, Buffalo, just issued a new indoor mask mandate. Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz announced that the new mandate has been put in place to try to lower WNY's COVID-19 positivity rate, which was almost 10 percent as of Sunday, November 21, 2021 (see below).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gov. Hochul: No Known Cases Of New COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is growing concern over a new COVID-19 variant that could spread faster, and may put vaccines to the test. Those fears have already led to widespread travel restrictions, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. The new variant called “Omicron” originated in South Africa. It has roughly 50 mutations, including 30 on the spike protein, health officials said. “This strain has the most mutations that we’ve seen out of any other variant. We don’t really want that to change too much where the vaccine is no longer efficacious,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist at NYU Langone Health. Parikh said even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gov. Kathy Hochul concerned about COVID-19 rates in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — “I am here because I am personally, deeply concerned about the rate of infection.”. Governor Kathy Hochul held her weekly COVID-19 briefing in Buffalo. She said anyone living in a community with a transmission rate over five percent should be concerned. Western new York’s 7-day average is over 8%.
BUFFALO, NY
Hochul worried by high Covid-19 rates: 'Go and get a booster now'

Gov. Kathy Hochul urged Western New Yorkers to get a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves amid a high transmission rate. But as infections get closer to an "untenable" number, she also warned that tougher measures could follow. "At some point, if the numbers don't start trending...
BUFFALO, NY
Here’s Where COVID-19 Is Spreading At Alarming Rates in New York State

Could some New Yorkers see COVID-19 restrictions or even shutdowns soon? Some areas of New York State are experiencing alarming increases in their COVID-19 positivity rates. The crazy thing is, New York City, the most populated city in the state and country, is not one of them. Somehow, the place with the most people and most potential for recurring spread, has managed to do what less densely-populated areas can't. New York City's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate as of Saturday, November 20, 2021, is 1.60 percent. The statewide average is 3.77 percent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Oswego, Madison, Oneida Counties COVID-19 infection rates higher than other CNY counties

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — Oswego, Madison, and Oneida Counties are seeing higher seven-day average percentages of new COVID-19 cases compared to the other counties. Oswego County has an 8.8% seven-day average, Madison County has 6.8%, and Oneida County has 5.9%. Onondaga County follows behind with 5.2%. Cayuga and Cortland Counties are both at 4.5%. Tompkins County is below 1%; the best in the state.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
New York Assemblyman Proposes Controversial New Bill, Causing Uproar

Here in Erie County, there's a new mask mandate that was implemented on Tuesday morning, which was announced by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Monday afternoon. All people ages 2 or older must wear a mask at all public indoor facilities until at least December 13th; that's when it will be re-evaluated and could go to phase two of the four-phase plan set by the county.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.
Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

