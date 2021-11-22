ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a V12-engined homage to the past

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe model is part of the Icona series and is a tribute to the firm’s 1967 Daytona 24-hour race success. Ferrari has revealed a new limited-edition supercar that pays homage to the past while sporting the latest technological advancements. Called Daytona SP3, it has been inspired by the models...

www.shropshirestar.com

