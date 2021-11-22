The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a V12-engined homage to the past

It took no time at all for the Ferrari Daytona SP3, the latest addition to the Italian marque's Icona series, to sell out. Yes, each one of the 599 supercars, valued at $2.25 million each, has been accounted for. But Ferrari knows that most of us would at least like to pretend that the prospect of parking a Daytona SP3 in our grimy garages could be a reality one day. That's why an online configurator for the Daytona SP3 that you can no longer buy is currently live - and in 3D! For the next few minutes, allow us to indulge ourselves as we build the SP3 of our dreams and find out how deep the scope for customization runs.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO