This past weekend, I got lost a second time along the Cypress Trail that begins at the edge of Dillon Park. This time, it was because of a detour around a construction site that had only one sign pointing the way, despite there being several turns along the detour route. I went too far down the side of the road, realized I probably need to backtrack, found what appeared to be a lightly used trail and followed it into the brush to a clearing that went nowhere and backtracked again. Finally, I found the continuation of the trail and was on my way again.

SUMTER, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO