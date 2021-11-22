Oprah Winfrey, Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams & More Celeb-Recommended Amazon Accessories

The controversy surrounding Porsha Williams’ engagement will play out on television. Porsha Williams shocked many “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans with her engagement to Simon Guobadia. He appeared on the recent season. But he was married to a friend of the show, Falynn Guobadia. And when Falynn was introduced, producers labeled her as Porsha’s friend. So many questioned the situation. Some immediately questioned the timing. However, Porsha denied being the cause of their split. She also said that she and Falynn were never actually friends. Regardless, some believed Porsha still violated the girl code. But Porsha wasn’t the only one put in the hot seat. Simon accused Falynn of cheating on him. And he alleged she had an affair with her assistant, Jaylan Baks. Months later, she confirmed she and Jaylan are expecting a child.
