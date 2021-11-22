Oprah Winfrey, Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams & More Celeb-Recommended Amazon Accessories

Spears released a video on Instagram with the caption saying she'd like to "set things square on" Oprah Winfrey's show. It's unclear if any interview deal has been struck. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Winfrey’s reps for comment. "I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah!!!!!" Spears captioned her Instagram video. "I mean who knows … I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car …. but honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!! I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother !!!! I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!"

