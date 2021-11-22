Opinion:Ken Burns: Being American means reckoning with our violent history

Danielle Taana Smith, Ph.D., of Syracuse, is Professor of African American Studies and Director of the Renée Crown University Honors Program at Syracuse University. Given the magnitude of the crime he was charged with, it seems senseless to think of Kyle Rittenhouse as a child. However, he is a child who has made fundamental errors in judgment, partly through consumption of right-wing ideology. In many ways, Rittenhouse is a victim of his own circumstances. If he had been taught in school to understand the context and history of Blacks and other minority groups in America and their current social plight, and how the opportunities he enjoys today are based on historical and ongoing injustices, he may have had a little more empathy for protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He may have chosen a trajectory different than one of hatred and bigotry. In a counterfactor world, Kyle Rittenhouse would have driven to volunteer to serve in the community, and not volunteered to kill.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO