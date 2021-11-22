ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Buy Black Friday Deals: Live tracking the best deals on Apple, Bose, Roku TVs and more

By Tercius Bufete, TJ Donegan, Michael Desjardin, Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGmIX_0d3jsl3200
Whether you're looking for a new set of headphones or want to upgrade your home computer display, these Best Buy early Black Friday 2021 deals can help you shop and save big. Apple/Lenovo/Samsung/Bella Pro Series/Best Buy/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Best Buy's official Black Friday sale is finally here. In celebration of Black Friday 2021 , the retailer just dropped another brand-new lineup of can't-miss holiday deals. If you're looking to pick up TVs, tablets or home appliances on a big budget, you can shop all that and more even before Thanksgiving.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

In anticipation of supply chain issues and labor shortages, retailers like Walmart , Target and Amazon have started their holiday season sales several weeks in advance. Right now, Best Buy is offering massive savings on Apple , Samsung , Dyson and more.

Best Tech Gifts 2021: The 45 best and coolest tech gifts of 2021

Below, we’ve gathered all of the top-tier Best Buy deals, plus answered some of the most common questions. We’ll continually update this post live with more information and deals as we receive them. Looking for gift ideas? We've got those, too .

What are the top Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals?

Whether you need a powerful new sound system for your TV setup, a new monitor for your computer or some new Samsung gadgets, Best Buy has deals for you. Check out the best of the best below:

  1. Samsung 75-Inch Class QN84A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1,899.99 (Save $900)
  2. Samsung 75-Inch Q60A QLED 4K/HDR Smart TV for $1,099.99 (Save $300)
  3. Toshiba 32-Inch Class LED HD Smart Fire TV for $159.99 (Save $40)
  4. Apple 21.5-Inch iMac with Retina 4K Display for $999.99 (Save $500)
  5. Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Display with Touch Bar for $1,299.99 (Save $500)
  6. Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149.99 (Save $50)
  7. Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $169.99 (Save $80 to $180)
  8. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker for $19.99 (Save $20)
  9. Samsung 23.6-Inch SE65 Series LED FHD Monitor for $143.99 (Save $16)
  10. Samsung 24-Inch Odyssey CRG5 Series LED Curved Monitor for $149.99 (Save $130)

All the of the best deals from the Best Buy Black Friday 2021 sale

TVs

Computers, laptops and tablets

Computer accessories

Headphones

Kitchen and home goods

Health and fitness

Smart home

Cameras and microphones

Electric scooters

When does Best Buy Black Friday 2021 start?

Best Buy's official Black Friday sale just launched today, November 19 . The retailer rolled out its first wave of holiday deals on October 19 , with big discounts on tablets and streaming devices, plus massive markdowns on top-tier TVs . Now, you can shop even more markdowns on plenty of media room essentials ahead of Thanksgiving.

Like in previous years, Best Buy locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 . However, you can still shop on their website or app.

Should I shop Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals?

Yes.

New this year is Best Buy’s "Black Friday Price Guarantee." This means that anything you purchase during the sale will be the best price offered by Best Buy. Best Buy says that it’ll “automatically refund our My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members the difference” if the price drops below what you paid. Non-members can also be refunded, but they’ll have to contact customer service or visit a Best Buy store.

Will there be a Best Buy Black Friday ad scan?

Yes, Best Buy just released its Black Friday ad scan . The circular offers shoppers a sneak peak at select upcoming deals and spotlights doorbusters and limited-time sales that will be available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The ad also highlights top deals and the Best Buy Deal of the Day .

Coming up on November 21 are deep discounts on a Nintendo Switch bundle, a virtual reality headset and a customer-favorite Dyson vacuum.

Are Best Buy Black Friday deals available online?

Yes. Customers can shop Best Buy Black Friday deals online. As an added benefit, shoppers can also make use of Best Buy’s store pickup and curbside pickup service. Doing so will allow you to get your gifts without waiting around for delivery.

Best Buy says that same-day delivery is available on thousands of in-stock items at its store.

This year, like last year, we expect online and in-store doorbusters to be equal in quality. So if you want to stick to shopping online, you won’t miss out on any good deals.

Shop the Best Buy Black Friday sale .

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy Black Friday Deals: Live tracking the best deals on Apple, Bose, Roku TVs and more

Comments / 0

