ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Russia sends satellite images to Lebanon from day of Beirut port blast

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqyDb_0d3jsiOr00

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has sent Lebanon the satellite images it has for Beirut’s port before and after a huge explosion rocked it last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with his Lebanese counterpart in Moscow on Monday.

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said last week it agreed to provide the images after a request from Lebanese President Michel Aoun. The blast was the country’s worst peace-time disaster.

“At the request of the Lebanese government, today we handed over materials prepared by Roscosmos... satellite images, and we hope they will help in the investigation of the causes of this incident. This issue is now receiving quite serious attention in Lebanon and we hope it can be closed,” Lavrov told reporters.

The blast, one of the world’s largest non-nuclear explosions, killed more than 215 people, injured thousands and destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital on Aug. 4, 2020. The probe still continues.

Lavrov added that he and his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, also discussed the possible participation of Russian companies in rebuilding infrastructure destroyed in the blast.

Lavrov did not name which companies could be involved.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

A US-Russia war over Ukraine would be catastrophic

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer and specialist in Russian doctrine and strategy who participated in dozens of war games that simulated a U.S.-Russia conflict, I am gravely concerned about the high risk of Washington going to war over Ukraine. If you thought $2 trillion and 6,000 American...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia starts full-scale production of its 'unstoppable' 6,670mph Zircon hypersonic missile as Moscow boasts it has capability to evade all Western defences

Russia today announced it has started serial production of its deadly 6,670 mph Zircon - or Tsirkon - hypersonic missile amid acute tensions with the West. The 'unstoppable' weapon is being rushed into manufacture even before the end of state trials, reported TASS. The go-ahead for full-scale production at a...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Detroit News

Mud could help decide timing of any Russia move against Ukraine

Muddy terrain and the need for more troops on the ground make any large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine unlikely until January at the earliest, military analysts in Moscow and the West say, creating a window of diplomacy to steer President Vladimir Putin away from a war. Those judgments come as...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beirut#Explosions#Russian#Lebanese
US News and World Report

Russian Military Tracks U.S. Guided Missile Destroyer in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's military is tracking the guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke after it entered the Black Sea to patrol with NATO allies, TASS news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Thursday. The manoeuvre comes at a time of high tension in the region, with...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Russia
Reuters

Iraq to send Lebanon 500,000 tonnes of gas oil

(Reuters) - The Iraqi Cabinet approved on Tuesday an agreement to send Lebanon 500,000 tonnes of gas oil, Iraq’s communication minister said after a cabinet meeting. In July, Iraq signed a deal allowing the cash-strapped Lebanese government to pay for 1 million tonnes of heavy fuel oil a year in goods and services, helping Lebanon ease its acute power shortage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Russia launches classified military satellite

Russia on Thursday successfully placed into orbit a military satellite believed to be part of the Kremlin's early warning anti-missile system. A Soyuz rocket carrying a classified payload blasted off from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia in the early hours of Thursday morning, the defence ministry said. At 0109...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Space debris from Russian anti-satellite missile test spotted in telescope images and video

Pieces of a shattered Soviet-era satellite are visible in new telescope images after its destruction by a Russian anti-satellite weapons test on Monday (Nov. 15). The images were captured by Numerica Corp., a Colorado-based company provides tracking of space debris objects, and shared by the company's partner Slingshot Aerospace on Twitter. They show images and video of the debris in the wake of a direct-ascent anti-satellite test by Russia Monday that sent a missile from the ground to destroy a defunct satellite called Cosmos 1408.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Russia admits destroying satellite with space missile strike

Russia on Tuesday admitted to destroying one of its satellites during a missile test, but rejected US accusations that it had endangered the International Space Station.  Last year, Britain and the US accused Russia of testing a "nesting doll" satellite that opened up and released a smaller craft to stalk an American satellite. 
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy