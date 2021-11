The 10th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats continue to tune up for the meat of their schedule Monday when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats (5-1) opened with a 79-71 loss to Duke but is in the midst of a seven-game stretch that includes six teams with losing records. The Chippewas (1-4) lost by 53 points to Gonzaga last Monday, and their only win was by one point against Eastern Illinois two weeks ago. Kentucky comes off its worst season in almost 100 years at 9-16. But it has a completely revamped roster that is trying to prepare to face the likes of Ohio State and Louisville in the coming weeks.

