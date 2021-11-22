ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Air to add the Bucharest – Dusseldorf route

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Air has announced it will add the Bucharest – Dusseldorf next April for...

Аir Serbia and ITA Airways sign a codeshare agreement

Serbia’s national airline, Air Serbia, and Italy’s national airline, ITA Airways, became partners by entering into a codeshare agreement, in order to provide a wider selection of destinations and better connectivity via their hub airports to passengers. Air Serbia is among the first airlines to have inked such an agreement with ITA Airways, which launched operations in October this year.
Finnair Adds Helsinki (HEL) To Dallas (DFW) Route

Update: Finnair has just loaded award availability on this route. There seem to be two to four business class award seats per flight. This is an excellent opportunity, since Finnair awards can be booked using American AAdvantage miles without fuel surcharges. You can find the original post from November 9 below.
Ryanair to open a new base at Madeira Airport

Ryanair has announced the opening of its fifth base in Portugal with 2 new based aircraft. “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new base in Madeira, which will deliver increased connectivity with 2 based aircraft and 40 weekly flights across 10 new routes, connecting Madeira with cities such as London, Paris, Dublin, Milan and Manchester on a year round basis. This $200m investment will not only boost Portugal’s economy by driving vital tourism but will also create more than 60 direct jobs in the region and over 400 on-site jobs in Madeira.
Eurowings to fly to four new destinations in Northern Europe starting in December

Just in time for the Christmas season, Eurowings has added four very special winter destinations in Sweden, Finland, and Norway to its flight schedule: beginning in early December, the airline will be flying to four new destinations in Northern Europe from Düsseldorf and Stuttgart. In the regions around Tromsø (Norway), Luleå and Kiruna (both in Sweden) and Rovaniemi (Finland), which is known as the home region of Santa Claus, fascinating landscapes, and nature experiences such as the polar night, the northern lights or extravagant leisure experiences such as dog sledding or icebreaker trips await travelers from Germany.
Germany’s Condor Adds Three New Palma de Mallorca Routes

The carrier sees ‘pent-up demand’ for travel to the Spanish vacation destination next summer. German leisure carrier Condor is ramping up flying to the Spanish vacation destination Palma de Mallorca (PMI) for the summer 2022 season, including launching three new routes. Two new routes to PMI will be from German...
Cebu Pacific receives first Airbus A330neo

Cebu Pacific has taken delivery of its first A330neo as it begins its widebody fleet modernization program. The aircraft is configured with 459 seats in single-class layout and will be operated by the airline on trunk routes within the Philippines and the rest of Asia, as well as on longer range services to Australia and the Middle East. The A330neo offers versatility for a wide range of routes from shorter regional services to medium and long haul operations.
New lockdown announced in Europe

The Netherlands has once again tightened its pandemic restrictions, with a new overnight lockdown announced by the government. The state is battling a record-breaking Covid-19 surge, as hospitals face a ?code black? scenario. Starting from Monday, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will...
Turkish Airlines celebrates 88 Years in the sky and 40 years in the UAE

Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries than any other airline, celebrates its 40th year anniversary of flying to the UAE in synergy with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. The airline, established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircrafts launched its first Middle East flight to Beirut and Cairo in 1951 and the first TK flight landed in Abu Dhabi on January 7, 1981 with the route relaunching again on January 25, 2006.
United Adds Capacity To Three Long Haul Routes In 2022

United Airlines filed a schedule update this past weekend that will see it increase capacity on three long-haul routes next year. In early 2022, Rome and São Paulo will see increases from Newark and Houston, respectively, with plans to use larger aircraft. Meanwhile, in the summer, United will add two new weekly frequencies to Tahiti.
Airbus A340 makes first ever landing in Antarctica on ice runway

The first ever Airbus A340 aircraft to land in Antarctica touched down successfully on an ice runway earlier this month.Operated by Hi Fly, the plane took off from Cape Town, South Africa, and landed around five hours later, having flown 2,500 nautical miles, on 2 November.This first A340 service was put on in order to transport staff for Wolf's Fang, an Antarctica-based luxury adventure camp, plus freight.In future, the jet may be used to carry tourists and scientists to the southernmost continent.Hi Fly vice-president and pilot Carlos Mirpuri said it was an “uneventful landing” but that the ice runway wasn’t...
Global Crossing Airlines reports a loss of $5.26 million in its first quarter, now operates for Havana Air, will fly for Jetlines, introduces a new livery

Global Crossing Airlines (GlobalX) issued this financial report for its first quarter:. Significant highlights and milestones for the quarter include:. Obtained its US FAA Aircraft Operating Certificate as a US 121 Flag and Supplemental Carrier. Obtained its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for Foreign Charter Air Transportation from the...
Red Air Plans U.S. Scheduled Routes From Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic’s Red Air is seeking U.S. government approval to begin scheduled flights to the country. The airline has applied to the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) to operate scheduled service between points in the Dominican Republic and points in the U.S. and beyond, with or without... Subscription Required. Red...
U.S.-bound passengers stranded after emergency landing

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Dozens of people were stranded in Europe for a second night on Saturday after their U.S.-bound flight made an emergency landing in Dublin following an engine failure, passengers said. Brussels Airlines flight 101 was en route from Brussels to New York on Friday when pilots issued...
WestJet Adds New Route From Calgary To London–Heathrow

WestJet has announced another route expansion for 2022. The airline will connect its hub at Calgary International Airport (YYC) to London Heathrow (LHR) in the spring. The carrier will utilize a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the route to expand its international route portfolio and create a second major airline in Canada to rival dominant Air Canada.
