Blue Air to add the Bucharest – Dusseldorf route

The first ever Airbus A340 aircraft to land in Antarctica touched down successfully on an ice runway earlier this month.Operated by Hi Fly, the plane took off from Cape Town, South Africa, and landed around five hours later, having flown 2,500 nautical miles, on 2 November.This first A340 service was put on in order to transport staff for Wolf's Fang, an Antarctica-based luxury adventure camp, plus freight.In future, the jet may be used to carry tourists and scientists to the southernmost continent.Hi Fly vice-president and pilot Carlos Mirpuri said it was an “uneventful landing” but that the ice runway wasn’t...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO