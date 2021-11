Stereotypes of college students as coddled and sensitive have been going around for a while. And maybe that reflects some people’s reality at a select few universities in the U.S. But many of you reading the Daily Freeman know people who attended SUNY New Paltz. I teach there and know students from Ulster County who work hard to put themselves through school, balancing a workload that many of you would be shocked by. Yet their tuition keeps increasing out of reach.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO