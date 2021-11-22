ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Daughter saves father during scary fishing accident

WRAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

Father's Last 'Bear Hug' Saved His 11-Year-Old Daughter's Life in Deadly Plane Crash

Tragedy struck one Michigan community on Saturday when a small commuter plane crashed, killing a father and three others, including the pilot. The father's 11-year-old daughter was the only survivor. Christina Perdue says her daughter, Laney's, last memory is of her father, Mike, protecting her when the plane crash-landed at...
ACCIDENTS
Phone Arena

Father and daughter are saved from freezing to death by the iPad after a small plane crash

On Sunday, a 58-year old pilot and his 13-year old daughter were flying in a two-seat single-engine Cessna 150 that took off from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pennsylvania. Not long after takeoff, the plane went off the radar screen. CNN reports that a five-hour search took place with the United States Air Force Rescue Coordination Center involved.
ACCIDENTS
KPLC TV

Woman saves father after boat crash during Hawaii fishing trip

(HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Claude and Charme Moreaus took a father-daughter fishing trip in Maui that nearly ended in tragedy. According to Hawaii News Now, Claude Moreaus, 70, has years of experience on the water and has been fishing for over 40 years. Charme Moreaus was sleeping on their way back...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Popculture

'Scary Accident' Leaves Soap Opera Actress' Son Hospitalized

Hollyoaks alum Scarlett Bowman's 2-year-son is recovering after he was rushed to the hospital following a "very scary accident" at home. The actress opened up about the scary incident in a Monday Instagram post alongside a photo of little Rafael with a bandaged face, revealing that the toddler fell into a glass coffee table at their home, resulting in a gruesome injury to his face. Thankfully, the little one will make a full recovery.
ACCIDENTS
fox29.com

Father, daughter survive plane crash in Pennsylvania woods

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Personal electronic devices helped lead rescuers to a father and daughter who survived a plane crash in Pennsylvania, authorities said. According to state police, the aircraft had taken off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Sunday night when it went down in a wooded area of Luzerne County. The FAA said the plane had disappeared from radar after a rapid descent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

More than 20 migrants drown in boat crash while crossing English Channel

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. More than 20 migrants drown in boat crash while crossing English Channel. France held an emergency meeting over migrants' crossings in the English Channel. CNN...
ACCIDENTS
KBTX.com

Bryan father of two killed in accident in Bastrop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan family is mourning the loss of one of their own following an accident last weekend in Bastrop. Family members tell KBTX Luis Alvarado, 30, was walking Saturday night when he was struck by a passing vehicle. “He left behind two amazing boys who he...
BRYAN, TX
The Independent

Father and daughter stabbed to death in north London

A father and daughter have been stabbed to death in north London Metropolitan Police officers and paramedics were called to Mayes Road in Wood Green shortly after 9.30am on Sunday after concerns were raised for the welfare of someone inside a property.The father, 61, and daughter, 31, were found unresponsive, having suffered stab wounds, and were pronounced dead at the scene.A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly afterwards in Cambridgeshire police said.He is believed to have been known to the victims.The Metropolitan Police said he remains in custody.Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, who is leading the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Driver trapped in truck during accident

At approximately 6:58 p.m. Saturday, Seneca County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call reporting a two-vehicle accident where a truck had rolled over at South SR 231 and US 224, according to a press report. Ohio State Patrol and Ohio Department of Transportation responded to the scene along with...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Scarlett Bowman's son rushed to hospital after "scary accident"

Hollyoaks star Scarlett Bowman has shared details of a "very scary accident" that her son had at home last week, revealing that she had to rush him to hospital. The actress, who formerly played Maddie Morrison on the soap, shared an update on her Instagram Stories in which she described the terrifying incident, which saw her two-year-old son Rafael sustain an injury.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Father Admits Fentanyl Death Of 11-Month-Old Daughter Was His Fault

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) – We’re learning new details about the overdose death of a little girl in Brighton Heights. Don Coleman, the baby’s father, actually told KDKA in October that it is his fault his daughter is dead. Now, he’s being charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment. It was August 19th when the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office said 11-month-old Mi’Orah Coleman died of a fentanyl overdose. The report states she was found unresponsive at a home on Goe Avenue in Brighton Heights. She was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead. The criminal complaint says while officers were investigating that...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WRAL

Hundreds of Avett Brother paintings, guitars destroyed in fire

Concord, N.C. — A large fire destroyed the home of Jim Avett, father of the Avett Brothers, in Concord Friday morning. 60 guitars and nearly 100 paintings were damaged in the fire, according to Jim Avett. The Avett Brothers are an American folk rock band from Concord. One of the...
CONCORD, NC
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy