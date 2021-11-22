Daughter saves father during scary fishing accident

A father and daughter have been stabbed to death in north London Metropolitan Police officers and paramedics were called to Mayes Road in Wood Green shortly after 9.30am on Sunday after concerns were raised for the welfare of someone inside a property.The father, 61, and daughter, 31, were found unresponsive, having suffered stab wounds, and were pronounced dead at the scene.A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly afterwards in Cambridgeshire police said.He is believed to have been known to the victims.The Metropolitan Police said he remains in custody.Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, who is leading the...

