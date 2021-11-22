ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Independent retailers boycott Black Friday as 85% vow not to take part

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DvwDb_0d3jrDCF00
Financial News

About 85% of independent retailers will not take part in Black Friday, according to new figures.

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) said its latest survey of members showed the majority will not be slashing their prices for Friday November 26.

The shopping day, which started in the US as a key Friday for Christmas shopping following Thanksgiving, is often a pivotal time for online retailers such as Amazon.

However, many under-pressure retailers have boycotted it in recent years.

The main reasons for them not wanting to take part in this is because they either don't agree with this idea, there are higher prices, and there is also insufficient volume to make the large discounting work

It comes amid a significant reduction in discounting among retailers keen to support their profit margins, as they recover from the heavy toll of the pandemic and enforced closures.

Retailers have also weathered supply disruption and soaring costs in recent months.

Bira, which works with more than 6,000 independent businesses, said the majority of members will not slash prices in the run-up to Christmas.

Andrew Goodacre, chief executive of Bira, said: “The main reasons for them not wanting to take part in this is because they either don’t agree with this idea, there are higher prices, and there is also insufficient volume to make the large discounting work.

“They also need to preserve their margins.

“This, coupled with many of our independents experiencing supply chain issues, this has proved to be a real challenge.”

However, he added that Bira “remains concerned” about the rising costs and supply pressures making it difficult for independent retailers to meet demand ahead of the festive trading period.

“Christmas is going to be an incredibly important season for independent retailers,” Mr Goodacre said.

“The retail sales data for October showed a promising increase, with online sales falling to 27% of total sales.

“This trend indicates that shoppers have returned to shopping on the high street as they start to prepare for the festive period.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hammerson in talks over £140m sale of Silverburn shopping centre

Retail property giant Hammerson is in talks over the sale of the Silverburn shopping centre near Glasgow for around £140 million. Shares in the company moved higher on Monday after it confirmed talks over the disposal of the site, which is a 50-50 joint venture Hammerson holds with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).
RETAIL
newschain

Mother denies murdering two-year-old son

A woman has denied murdering her two-year-old son. Natalie Steele, 31, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of killing her son Reid when she appeared before Cardiff Crown Court via video-link. The toddler died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on August 12 after being found critically injured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Retailers Americans Are Most Likely to Regret Buying From

As we enter the 2021 holiday shopping season, Americans have gift-buying on their minds. And we all know at least one “difficult” gift recipient within our family or social circles, the person who requires much more thought and deliberation than usual to successfully buy for.  The fear of being considered a poor gift-giver can cause […]
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Independents#Thanksgiving#Christmas
Rolling Stone

Black Friday Weekend Is Here: These Are the Best Deals to Shop Online Right Now

Black Friday weekend is here and there are thousands of deals that are still live, with new savings on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, fitness accessories and smart home devices. Brand name laptops, headphones and speakers are also expected to be on sale — many from brands that rarely offer discounts. A survey from retail data and coupon site, RetailMeNot, found that 83% of shoppers plan to get an early start on their holiday shopping this year, making Black Friday weekend a perfect opportunity to finish off your holiday list. Here’s what to know about the best Black Friday weekend deals for...
SHOPPING
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Black Friday shoppers converge on retailers

TUPELO • Supply chain issues and inflation did little to dissuade Northeast Mississippi residents from hitting the stores in the early morning hours of Black Friday. Although many retailers were closed Thanksgiving Day, most opened their doors early on Black Friday for the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season.
TUPELO, MS
WOWK 13 News

Black Friday is back, but it’s not what it used to be

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over […]
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Delaware County Daily Times

Shoppers out early on Black Friday to start holiday retail season

Not even a slight drizzle Friday morning before dawn kept Delco shoppers from their time-honored tradition of getting out to the stores to hack away at their Christmas lists. The National Retail Federation forecasted that 108 million people would shop on Black Friday, 58.1 million on Small Business Saturday; 31.2 million on Sunday; and 62.8 million on Cyber Monday, seeking deals and bargains.
RETAIL
CBS Philly

Shoppers, Retailers Alike At Cherry Hill Mall Cherish ‘More Traditional’ Black Friday

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Shoppers packed into stores and malls across the Philadelphia region on this Black Friday. Eyewitness News was at the Cherry Hill Mall on Friday morning as they opened its doors. “This is just a tradition we do every year,” Lee Gitzes, a Black Friday shopper, said. Traditions continue. (Credit: CBS3) Black Friday kicked off dark and early at 6 a.m. with shoppers eager to get a deal at the Cherry Hill Mall. “I actually love it the most, I think, because I’ll get up for this because it’s just really fun,” shopper Ava Friedrichs said. Retailers are banking on people showing...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
houstonmirror.com

Snapt saves retailers from losing sales during Black Friday

Tech innovator Snapt helps retailers stay online during the most important sales day of the year by ensuring that websites, applications, and services remain online, secure, and function as fast as possible. San Francisco, CA. - With the most significant sales of the year happening right after Thanksgiving, Black Friday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
loudersound.com

Huge Black Friday sales launched by major online guitar retailers

There are many Black Friday music deals swelling our inboxes, but we consider the deluge a challenge, wading through the dodgy and the dubious to bring you the very best bargains the web has to offer. A good place to start is with the big guitar retailers, who've all kicked...
RETAIL
WGNO

Want to capitalize on Black Friday deals for yourself? Check these out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Besides getting gifts for people on your holiday shopping list, there’s someone else you should remember to buy for today: yourself. If you’ve been eyeing something special recently, whether it’s a new tablet or a winter coat, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick it up at […]
SHOPPING
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy