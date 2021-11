DICE released an update for Battlefield 2042 ahead of its worldwide launch to address “critical issues,” including rubber banding and stuttering. The developer has said that it’ll continue to make quality-of-life and balance changes alongside fixing issues that crop up post launch. The developer already has two patches scheduled to go live within the next month, one of which will fix issues identified during Early Access. The second update will be “larger” and “more substantial.” No further information is available at this time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO