Bladen County, NC

Miss Our Conversation With Authors of “The Vote Collectors”? Watch It Now.

By Donna Martinez
 7 days ago
On Monday, Nov. 15, I talked with Michael Graff and Nick Ochsner, co-authors of the new book, “The Vote...

WFAE

Reporters detail NC's infamous 2018 race for the 9th Congressional District in 'The Vote Collectors'

Voter fraud is exceedingly rare in the United States — so rare, in fact, that it is more likely for an American to be struck by lightning than to commit voter fraud. But in 2018, lightning struck in North Carolina. Republican Mark Harris’ win for the 9th Congressional District was ultimately voided after evidence emerged that an operative for his campaign allegedly tampered with absentee ballots.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Vote collectors: An unprecedented election fraud case decades in the making

This week, two North Carolina reporters are releasing a critically-acclaimed book on North Carolina's infamous 2018 9th District congressional race. It was one of the few races where there actually was documented fraud and it forced a do-over election in 2019. Nick Ochsner and Michael Graff tell us the stories...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wkyufm.org

What does it mean to be ordinary? A conversation with the Kentucky author of An Ordinary Age

How do outside pressures like starting a family, going to college, getting that dream job, or buying a house impact young adulthood?. Navigating the world while trying to meet exceptional societal expectations can leave people feeling lonely, inadequate, and guilty. It’s an issue Owensboro, Kentucky, native, Rainesford Stauffer explains in her book, An Ordinary Age: Finding Your Way in a World That Expects Exceptional.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBTV

The Vote Collectors: Nick Ochsner and Michael Graff talk new book

Jacob Blake Sr. says at first he did not have words to express his emotion today. He called the verdict "heartbreaking." CMS to increase staff to investigate Title IX complaints. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Changes being announced by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in reaction to stories first uncovered in a WBTV...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABOUT

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

 https://lockerroom.johnlocke.org/

