Tucson, AZ

Bicyclist dead after being hit by a vehicle near River, Wetmore (Tucson, AZ)

On Saturday, one person was killed following a bicycle crash in Tucson.

As per the initial information, authorities actively responded to the 4400 block of North 1st Avenue on reports of a crash involving a bicyclist and a white 2020 Mercedes-Benz.

November 22, 2021

