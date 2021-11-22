Bicyclist dead after being hit by a vehicle near River, Wetmore (Tucson, AZ) Nationwide Report

On Saturday, one person was killed following a bicycle crash in Tucson.

As per the initial information, authorities actively responded to the 4400 block of North 1st Avenue on reports of a crash involving a bicyclist and a white 2020 Mercedes-Benz.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Bicyclist dead after being hit by a vehicle near River, Wetmore

November 22, 2021