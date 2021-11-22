Penthouse Comedy (in NYC)

Luna are on their U.S. tour which hit the NYC area over the weekend with three shows, playing Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on Friday, Brooklyn Made on Saturday, and TV Eye on Sunday, which was a last-minute add and their first ever show in Queens. All three shows featured pretty varied setlists pulling from all over Luna's discography, with "Moon Palace" and "Friendly Advice" being the only songs played at each show. Also played at all three shows was "Corridors of Power" from frontman Dean Wareham's excellent new solo album. There were covers, too, including Serge Gainsbourg & Brigitte Bardot's "Bonnie & Clyde" (NJ and Brooklyn), The Cure's "Fire in Cairo" (Brooklyn), and Television's "Marquee Moon" (Queens).
