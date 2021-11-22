ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penthouse Comedy (in NYC)

thecomedybureau.com
 7 days ago

Penthouse comedy show is in Brooklyn this Monday night for a...

thecomedybureau.com

brooklynvegan.com

Luna played three NYC-area shows (pics, setlists, video)

Luna are on their U.S. tour which hit the NYC area over the weekend with three shows, playing Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on Friday, Brooklyn Made on Saturday, and TV Eye on Sunday, which was a last-minute add and their first ever show in Queens. All three shows featured pretty varied setlists pulling from all over Luna's discography, with "Moon Palace" and "Friendly Advice" being the only songs played at each show. Also played at all three shows was "Corridors of Power" from frontman Dean Wareham's excellent new solo album. There were covers, too, including Serge Gainsbourg & Brigitte Bardot's "Bonnie & Clyde" (NJ and Brooklyn), The Cure's "Fire in Cairo" (Brooklyn), and Television's "Marquee Moon" (Queens).
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thecomedybureau.com

Nice to Meet You! (in NYC)

The only show where NICE is a requirement. Will Purpura, Christine Kim and Jonathan Cohall host this comedy show showcasing the nicest comics in NYC! Come see this awesome lineup of comedians from all over. Featuring:. Max and Nicky (The Stand NYC, SF Sketchfest, Dynasty Typewriter, The Improv, The Ice...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Tell Mama All About It (in NYC)

An all mom cast of NYC’s greatest improvisors will make you laugh. After deeply listening to your crummy days/shit weeks/childhood bummers these UCB alums will improvise a show to make it all better. Cast: Risa Harms, Morgan Grace Jarrett, Molly Lloyd, Silvija Ozols, Suni Reyes, Molly Thomas, Kris Wiener. Cast...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

The Last Drop (in NYC)

The Last Drop is a monthly stand up comedy showl! Come to have some laughs & drinks with hosts Caroline Cianci and Maddie Peck, two people who have lost their phones in the last 24 hours. Seriously if you have seen their phones, DM them on Instagram @lastdropcomedy. Featuring:. Devon...
thecomedybureau.com

Why Are We Like This? (in NYC)

Actor and Comedian Rallo is bringing hilarity to Eastville comedy club Tuesday November 16th. Fresh off the release of his debut comedy album “The Birth of a Troll” Rallo is back on tour and is accompanied by several of his hilarious friends. Hosted by Courtney Bledsode, the “Why Are We Like This!?” comedy show features Katie Boyle, Alexx Starr, Ronnie Lordi, Onika McLean and the comedian formally known as Rallo.
thecomedybureau.com

Comedy Night at Gotham West Market (in NYC)

Grab a drink or a bite at Gotham West Market and head to the Club Room where you can catch a savory lineup of comedians you’ve seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Netflix, The CW, and much more. Brought to you by Jordan Ashleigh, Ben Fisher, and Srilatha Rajamani, this is one hot dish. Doors open at 7:30PM ET, Show at 8PM ET. Free!
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Sad Sacks (in NYC) 12/1

With the exposure of solo shows from the UK and Australia and the ever changing DNA of comedy specials these days, we hope that you’ve expanded your consideration of what constitutes an hour of comedy these days. Certainly, in America, it can be quite difficult to develop such material as there has been historical expectation at comedy shows of cut and dried jokes, honed or raw. The inclination towards vulnerability in comedy, even though that was Richard Pryor’s bread and butter, has only really become a trend over the last decade.
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Hannah Gadsby: Body of Work (in LA & NYC) 2022

Hannah Gadsby has already cemented a legacy in comedy history with her groundbreaking special Nanette and her brilliantly funny Douglas. At this point, it should be imperative to make time for whatever Gadsby’s next round of work is. With Douglas out in 2020, we bet there would have been a...
thecomedybureau.com

The Comedy Bureau Field Report Ep. 86: Catherine McCafferty & First 8 Days Living in NYC

Catherine McCafferty is on the way to achieving the dream of many comedians, being bi-coastal. McCafferty had been based out of LA for years doing stand-up, acting, and more, but has now just freshly broke ground in NYC. It was 8 days in for her on the day she recorded this episode of TCB Field Report with Jake Kroeger and it’s a great portrait of expectations meeting reality and the whirlwind that transplanting from one metropolis to another can be.
thecomedybureau.com

Yassir Lester & Friends (in NYC)

An evening of stand-up comedy with Yassir Lester and special guests!. Please Note: ALL guests are required to either be fully vaccinated prior to the event.
nycity123.com

November NYC Events (11/24/21)

55 Must-Do Things In NYC This November – Secret NYC. “November is here, and there are so many fun new things to do!. With the holidays just around the corner and fall in full swing, the city is bustling with things to do: from cozy winter-themed outdoor dining, to outdoor art installations, to peak fall foliage (in the beginning of the month), to the holiday markets about to open up shop.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ohmyrockness.com

Best Shows This Week (Nov. 22 - 28) in NYC

BEST SHOWS THIS WEEK (NOV 22 - 28) IN NYC. Nov 22: Titus Andronicus, Disq @ Music Hall of Williamsburg. Nov 22: GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah @ Terminal 5. Nov 22 & 23: Real Estate (performing "Days"), Juan Wauters @ Brooklyn Made. Nov 22 & 23: Deer Tick, Delta Spirit...
BROOKLYN, NY
funcheap.com

Pre-Thanksgiving Comedy Show (Tommy Ts)

Jose Contreras is an up-and-coming comedian out of the Bay Area who is bringing his day-before Thanksgiving, All Jokes No Gravy show to Tommy T’s. The hilarious Regina Givens will be hosting, with feature René Vaca, who won the 2020 Standup NBC competition and son of Dana Carvey (SNL, Wayne’s World), Dex Carvey! Bring your family and friends out for a great night of pre-holiday laughs!
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: The Toxic Show-A Britney Spears Themed Comedy Show (in NYC) 12/2

Britney Spears has been free from her conservatorship this month and a great way to mark/honor/celebrate that is a comedy show with her as a theme. That’s what Maggie Lalley and Katilyn Murphy have chosen to do with their Britney themed Toxic Show that’s lined-up for Spears’ very own birthday on Thurs., Dec. 2nd. They’ve got plenty of great NYC comics that will join in on the comedic festivities of Britney’s freedom including Emily Wilson, Sam Morrison, Vannessa Jackson, and Amamah Sardar.
funcheap.com

“Cosplay Comedy” (San Jose)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Comedians will be telling jokes in cosplay, in character. You might see a member of the Jokestice League or the IncrediLOLs. Our Hulk of a lineup have you laughing harder than vibranium. Plus, a musical performance! This Marvelous show in L.A. has gone to cons, game stores, and all the shires where nerds live. Now it’s making the Star Trek to the Rey Area.
SAN JOSE, CA

