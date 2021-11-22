ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont Democratic US Rep. Peter Welch to seek Senate seat

Cover picture for the articleVermont’s sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, announced Monday that he will run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy. Welch’s decision comes a week after the 81-year-old Leahy’s announcement that he will not seek reelection to the...

