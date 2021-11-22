ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's Vaccine Mandate Would Cripple Businesses | Opinion

By Daniel Erspamer
 7 days ago
The vaccine mandate exceeds the authority of the executive branch, and what's more, it represents an unmanageable burden for countless employees and...

Comments / 19

Buddy May
7d ago

I agree the more this man talks the more damage he does , sorry for our country , once proud and free . now lock downs and shot statuses to do anything , if things don't change......just think what our children will do....

Let's go Brandon !!!
7d ago

It seems his plan is to cripple America and he's doing a great job of it

Paul knows better
7d ago

This campaign is and will fall flat on its face just like every thing else this man and administration touches does

