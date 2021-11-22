Biden's Vaccine Mandate Would Cripple Businesses | Opinion
The vaccine mandate exceeds the authority of the executive branch, and what's more, it represents an unmanageable burden for countless employees and...www.newsweek.com
The vaccine mandate exceeds the authority of the executive branch, and what's more, it represents an unmanageable burden for countless employees and...www.newsweek.com
I agree the more this man talks the more damage he does , sorry for our country , once proud and free . now lock downs and shot statuses to do anything , if things don't change......just think what our children will do....
It seems his plan is to cripple America and he's doing a great job of it
This campaign is and will fall flat on its face just like every thing else this man and administration touches does
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 19