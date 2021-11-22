ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entire West Coast Officially Has No Republican Statewide Elected Officials

By Alexandra Hutzler
 7 days ago
Effective Monday, a Democrat will hold the title of Washington Secretary of State—a position that's been held by a Republican for more than 50...

Sandia Charlie
7d ago

Entire West Coast Officially Has No Republican Statewide Elected. Think that could be a reason California is falling apart and businesses and individuals are moving out?

