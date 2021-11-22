Entire West Coast Officially Has No Republican Statewide Elected Officials

The long-term health of American democracy is in peril, to a degree far worse than people imagine. But not where most people are looking. While many eyes go to Washington DC or Mar-a-Lago, the attack on democracy is actually most concentrated and coordinated in state capitals. Whether it’s gerrymandering or voter suppression or attacks on offices that provide needed checks and balances – the states have become widely undemocratic. As I outline in my book Laboratories of Autocracy, the consequences of this anti-democratic movement are only getting worse.

