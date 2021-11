Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free, but do not give me any free agent tied to draft compensation. For the Mets, certain free agents need not apply and reach out to them this offseason. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports the Mets are unlikely to add a free agent who rejected a qualifying offer from another club because of the draft compensation associated with them.

