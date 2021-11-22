Analysis: Some teams just needed more time to bloom

BOSTON (CBS) — With Thanksgiving in the rear view, the NFL season is about to really begin. As the league preps for December and January, a familiar face stands alone as the odds-on favorite to win MVP: Tom Brady. The 44-year-old quarterback has +240 odds to earn MVP this year, leaving him well ahead of Josh Allen (+550), Matthew Stafford (+900), Aaron Rodgers (+1000), Dak Prescott (+1000) and Patrick Mahomes (+1100) at Bet MGM. The odds are similar at DraftKings, where Brady has +300 odds to take home the award. Allen is at +450, while Stafford, Rodgers and Prescott are each at +1000. Brady leads the league with 29, four more than Mahomes and Allen, who have each played one more game than Brady entering Sunday. Brady also ranks third in passing yards, behind Mahomes and Carr, who have also played one more game than Brady entering Sunday. Brady and the Buccaneers face the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday. Brady has won the MVP Award three times in his career — in 2007, 2010, and 2017, when he became the oldest MVP in league history (and major pro sports history) at age 40. Coincidentally, he didn’t win the Super Bowl in any of those seasons.

