Nevada Sports Net columnist Chris Murray is one of 65 voters in the college basketball AP Top 25 poll. Here is a look at his ballot this week. * Duke: The first week of the season delivered three marquee matchups in Gonzaga-Texas (a Zags win), UCLA-Villanova (the Bruins prevailed in overtime) and Duke-Kentucky (the Blue Devils won by eight). Gonzaga and UCLA were already 1-2 on my ballot, so they couldn’t move up any higher. Duke went from No. 10 to No. 4 on my ballot. I kept Texas, Villanova and Kentucky in my top 10 because I don’t want to ding teams for challenging themselves early on, and all three games were competitive. We also had the first appearance of a Mountain West team on my ballot with Colorado State jumping in at No. 25.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO