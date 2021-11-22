ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

I marched in the Waukesha Christmas parade, then saw an SUV speeding and heard a loud bang

By Angelito Tenorio
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

I thought to myself there was a really good turnout for the Christmas parade for a cold, windy Wisconsin day. There was a lot of good energy, people were really celebratory; there were really happy people who were really excited to go and get out in person.

As a candidate for Wisconsin state treasurer and an alderman for the nearby city of West Allis, I was marching with the Waukesha County Democrats in the Christmas parade on Sunday. I was with my campaign manager, Austin Kieler, as well as my mom, my brother, my sister and my sister's boyfriend.

We were waving at folks, smiling and greeting people.

We finished the parade route and Austin, my family and I decided to go back to the parade on Main Street to see the rest of the marchers and performers. We wanted to grab some food and enjoy our evening. People were outside with their families; they had strollers, children; some of them had their dogs with them.

The last thing I remember hearing was the band playing music. As we were walking back to Main Street, I saw an SUV speeding down the parade route. I heard the motorist revving the engine. It sounded like the person was putting the pedal to the metal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2SVk_0d3jpATe00
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Authorities said late Sunday that at least 20 people were injured in the incident. Mike De Sisti, USA TODAY Network

Then I heard a loud bang. I heard deafening cries and screams from people in the area. People started leaving the scene, leaving behind their items, their food, their drinks and they started running away. It was truly horrifying. It was very scary.

Nobody knew what just happened, whether it was an accident or a deliberate attack on the parade. People were sobbing. People were screaming and yelling as they were looking for their family and their friends.

When the crowd cleared out, that's when I saw what looked like people lying on the ground lifeless. First responders very quickly came in. Police secured the area.

My family and I were all in shock. I got my family back to their car, then my campaign manager and I went back to our car. Thankfully, all of my family and friends are accounted for and safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaItI_0d3jpATe00
Angelito Tenorio witnessed the SUV crash that happened during the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Erin Bloodgood

The world here has been very heavy with the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the last thing we expected was a mass casualty event at the Christmas parade. I am deeply grateful for the first responders who showed up quickly to the scene. I hope for healing, strength and resilience.

My heart is with Waukesha, with the victims, the survivors and their families.

Angelito Tenorio is an alderman in West Allis, Wisconsin, and is running as a Democrat to be Wisconsin state treasurer.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: I marched in the Waukesha Christmas parade, then saw an SUV speeding and heard a loud bang

Comments / 0

Related
Focus Daily News

SUV Plows through a Marching Band During Holiday Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin

The first major tragedy of the holiday season occurred Sunday evening when an SUV plowed through a marching band in the middle of a Christmas parade. Witnesses were horrified as the vehicle ran over members of the band. Those injured were brought to six different area hospitals for treatment. Witnesses said the vehicle kept going, speeding away after the incident. The Police Chief and Fire Chief were not commenting other than that one officer fired at the vehicle in an attempt to get it to stop. At the time of this posting, 4:06 am, 5 are dead and over 40 have been injured.
WAUKESHA, WI
USA TODAY

Giant Christmas tree, Jersey Shore boardwalk, salmon farm: News from around our 50 states

Tuscaloosa: The city’s outdoor ice skating venue is open at a new location and with a new name. The event, formerly known as Holidays on the River, has moved to Government Plaza for this holiday season, The Tuscaloosa News reported. It’s now known as Holidays on the Plaza. Ice skating is scheduled to continue through Jan. 17. Along with outdoor ice skating, Holidays on the Plaza features the Tinsel Trail benefiting Tuscaloosa’s One Place, private parties, and other holiday festivities, organizers said. The decision to move the holiday ice skating from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater was because of ongoing construction on Jack Warner Parkway, city officials said. “With increased visibility and proximity to local businesses and restaurants, we hope to make this event more convenient to the community,” said Stacy Vaughn, director of public services. Holidays on the River began nine years ago on the Mildred Westervelt Warner Transportation Museum property, the Tuscaloosa News reported. It grew in popularity, and moved in 2015 to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Admission to Holidays on the Plaza is free. However, guests must purchase skate passes to access the ice rink.
POLITICS
Upworthy

When 59 children died on Christmas Eve 1913, the world cried with the town of Calumet, Michigan.

In July 1913, over 7,000 miners struck the C&H Copper Mining Company in Calumet, Michigan. It was largely the usual issues of people who worked for a big company during a time when capitalists ran roughshod over their workers — a time when monopolies were a way of life. Strikers' demands included pay raises, an end to child labor, and safer conditions including an end to one-man drill operations, as well as support beams in the mines (which mine owners didn't want because support beams were costly but miners killed in cave-ins “do not cost us anything.")
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities for Black Americans

Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more likely than white Americans to face serious financial hardship, be incarcerated, or have poor health outcomes. While no area is free from discrimination or racial disparities, there are a number of U.S. metro areas where the […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest State in America

The United States is the fourth largest country in the world, based on square mileage of 3,618,783. That puts it behind Russia, Canada, and China. The 50 states that make up the country vary considerably in size. Alaska takes up 17% of the area of the United States. Thirteen states each cover less than 1% […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Subway Capitals of America

Americans consume a lot of fast food. On any given day, more than a third do so. There are a number of reasons for this: it’s convenient, cheap, and readily available.  Subway — founded in Connecticut in 1965 as Pete’s Super Submarines, with its name later shortened to its present form — is one of […]
RESTAURANTS
highlandsranchherald.net

White Swan Motel embarks on new path

Lauren Coleman is on a mission. For years, that mission was to build a high-end, luxury boutique motel catering to young-ish, cool travelers who value unique, authentic experiences over run-of-the-mill or cliché. It would be the kind of place where locally sourced art and amenities adorned the rooms, and customers could buy those newly discovered treasures before checking out and jetting back home.
LAKEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Suv#Democrats#Usa Today Network
CBS News

Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama woods

An Alabama sheriff is trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods. The packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "I currently have a...
ALABAMA STATE
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
967 The Eagle

Black Friday Vandalism or Prank at Illinois Hobby Lobby Store?

This is either a Black Friday prank or someone really doesn't like Double T...I'd guess it's just a prank. Pretty brilliant prank I might add. With all the crazy sales, and extras that go along with today....did you make it out, or are you an online shopper? Did you grab that 7 foot flat screen for $199 or what about that Cabbage Patch Doll that little Suzie wanted?
ILLINOIS STATE
InsideHook

Review: Somehow, Coors Just Released a Very Good $60 American Whiskey

What we’re drinking: Five Trail, a new and “intentionally blended” American whiskey with a rather famous name behind the spirit. Where it’s from: Coors Whiskey Co, which is, yes, part of the Miller Coors Beverage Company (and bottled in partnership with the Kentucky-based Bardstown Bourbon Company). This initial release was the brainchild of David Coors, the fifth generation of Coors to work in the family booze biz.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Madison, N.J. Christmas Parade Returns, And Those In Attendance Enjoyed Every Second Of It

MADISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A beloved holiday tradition made a comeback on Friday. Madison‘s annual Christmas parade marched along Main Street once again after being canceled last year because of the pandemic, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. With their eyes wide and their smiles large, hundreds of kids watched in awe as St. Nick showed up for the parade. “Fun! It was cool because it was the real Santa,” Sofia Temarsico said. “I said, ‘Hello, Santa, I love you!'” another kid said. Among the people in the crowd was an excited Thomas Piccolo. “He was big. He was red. He was fat. He was jolly. He had...
MADISON, NJ
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

304K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy