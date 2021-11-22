Gas prices drop slightly in Michigan, still highest for Thanksgiving since 2012

Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit are down slightly ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to AAA Michigan, prices in the state dropped about 5 cents from last week to an average of $3.35 per gallon. That's 6 cents more than this time last month and $1.35 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the price dropped one cent to an average of $3.37 per gallon, which is $1.36 more than this time last year.

AAA said data from the Energy Information Administration found gas stocks decreased, and gas demand dropped.

But, AAA expects 1.4 million Michiganders to hit the road for Thanksgiving, and they'll be seeing some of the highest prices for Thanksgiving day since 2012.

“After such an unusual holiday travel year in 2020, it appears that higher gas prices will not be enough to deter Michigan residents from returning to the road for the holidays,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travelers will likely budget more for gasoline and less on things like shopping, lodging and dining out.”