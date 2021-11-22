ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver to expand homeless campsites for winter, Cherry Creek Holiday Market sets up holiday shop, & more

 7 days ago

Denver Post /Getty Images

Good morning, Denver! Here's your daily roundup Monday, Nov.22.

Outdoor space for unhoused to open in Denver

Denver is expanding the number of Safe Outdoor Spaces, as the city's alternative to homeless camps. The program provides shelter for people who need temporary or emergency housing. Residents will have access to shelter, cots, hygiene needs, electricity, food and supportive services to help them find permanent housing.

And let's get into the holiday spirit!

Is there anything better than a Holiday Market?

Ready or not, the holiday shopping season is back. Are you planning to get jump on holiday shopping? The Cherry Creek Holiday Market at Fillmore Plaza has everything you need to celebrate. The Market is open daily with hours through Dec.24. Check out the schedule here

And this is a really fun space to be at

Christkindlmarket returns to downtown Denver. Civic Center Park, November 19 to December 23, you can experience the joy of strolling a European village square during the holidays. Unique artisan gifts, tasty holiday treats, and more are there for you.

Denver lights City and County building to kick of holiday season

Reminder: City and County Building's annual holiday lighting display is Weds, Nov.24. Mayor Hancock will kick off the holiday season by flipping the switch.

Russell gay
6d ago

Several residents told the City Council that they are at wit’s end with the homeless encampments that have taken over their neighborhoods. The angry neighbors railed about the rampant drug use going on in the encampments and begged the city council to do something. Resident Terry Hildebrandt of the Golden Triangle showed crisp photos of people openly using and dealing drugs outside his window. He enlarged the images to poster size for the council. He calls his neighborhood “Heroin Alley.” One image he had shown a closeup of a person shooting heroin into their toes. Another person has a needle hanging out of his arm and sores covering his back. Hildebrandt briefly broke into tears. “It’s hard to live with this every day, it gets to you. We have PTSD over this.”

BIDENS BLUNDER
6d ago

sure, why don't we just give them our houses. And anything else to make sure they don't have to work for a living. Dumbass Democrats.

jade
6d ago

isn't this what you wanted? isn't this your liberal utopia? remember orange man bad. must stop orange man. enjoy libtards

Denver Happenings

The Mile High Tree to be lit up nightly starting Nov. 19, Denvor church made into affordable housing for homeless, &more

Good morning, everyone! It's Friday, Nov.19. Here's your Friday morning reading;) Beginning on November 19, the Mile High Tree, a seven-story tall, 39-foot diameter conical structure, will feature nightly free public light shows. Entry to see the tree is free and open to the public from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every evening. Visit the giant tree in downtown Denver and get ready to WOW;)
DENVER, CO
Denver Happenings

Denver to light City and County building to kick off holiday season, our guide to holiday activities and celebrations

Denver City and County Building /Denver Office of Special Events. Good morning, Denver! It's Tuesday, Nov.26. Nothing says the holidays quite like the lights;) On Wed, Nov 24 at 6:15 pm, Denver City and County Building will be lit to kick off the holiday season. Hancock will flip Denver's giant light switch to commence the holiday lighting, and ignite the first light and music show.
DENVER, CO
Denver Happenings

Buchtel complete street and Evans intersection improvements, I am Denver Documentary screen filming, and more in Denver

Colorado politicians were on hand to witness President Joe Biden sign a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal into law Monday. You can have your say and there's still time! Take the survey to share your opinions on the Buchtel Complete Street and Evans Intersection Improvements. The deadline has been extended to Thursday, Nov. 18.
DENVER, CO
Denver Happenings

City offices to be closed on Veterans Day, winter activity registration opens Nov.9, and more happenings in Denver

Numerous City offices and services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 for the Veterans Day holiday. Offices will reopen at their usual times on Friday, November 12. Reminder: registration for winter park and recreation activities begins noon Tuesday, Nov. 9 (online or in-person). You can learn how to play pickleball, swim, or ski, or join a basketball team. Browse the activity guide and register for an activity https://bluetoad.com/.../winter-2021-2022-activity-guide.
Denver Happenings

