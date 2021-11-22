Denver to expand homeless campsites for winter, Cherry Creek Holiday Market sets up holiday shop, & more

Denver Post / Getty Images

Good morning, Denver! Here's your daily roundup Monday, Nov.22.

Outdoor space for unhoused to open in Denver

Denver is expanding the number of Safe Outdoor Spaces, as the city's alternative to homeless camps. The program provides shelter for people who need temporary or emergency housing. Residents will have access to shelter, cots, hygiene needs, electricity, food and supportive services to help them find permanent housing.

And let's get into the holiday spirit!

Is there anything better than a Holiday Market?

Ready or not, the holiday shopping season is back. Are you planning to get jump on holiday shopping? The Cherry Creek Holiday Market at Fillmore Plaza has everything you need to celebrate. The Market is open daily with hours through Dec.24. Check out the schedule here

And this is a really fun space to be at

Christkindlmarket returns to downtown Denver. Civic Center Park, November 19 to December 23, you can experience the joy of strolling a European village square during the holidays. Unique artisan gifts, tasty holiday treats, and more are there for you.

Denver lights City and County building to kick of holiday season

Reminder: City and County Building's annual holiday lighting display is Weds, Nov.24. Mayor Hancock will kick off the holiday season by flipping the switch.