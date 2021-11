On Sunday, Radcliff Police responded to a fatal shooting in a residence in Radcliff. According to Radcliff Chief of Police Jeff Cross, there were three parties at the house when a disagreement led to a shooting, leaving one victim deceased. The victim was later identified as 52-year-old Jennifer Fox from Johnson City, Tennessee. Chief Cross noted that Fox had been living with the other two parties for several months. Emily Green of Radcliff was arrested and is being charged with murder. The investigation is still ongoing.

RADCLIFF, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO