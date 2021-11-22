ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Coming to Prime Video for the 2021 Holidays

By Michael Carpenter
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Find your festive this holiday season with Prime Video and IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. From NFL games to holiday titles, there is something for everyone. Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video for the 2021 holidays. Sample of Holiday Titles – A Mix of Holiday Classics and...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

5 Holiday Movies You Can’t Miss on Hallmark in 2021

If you’re just tuning in, Christmas is already well underway over on the Hallmark Channel. It began a week before Halloween, which means you’ve got some catching up to do! After all, cable TV’s winter wonderland is dropping 41 new holiday movies in 2021 between three services (The Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and the Hallmark Now streaming service). The holiday season’s gonna have a whole lot of awkward hellos, small town events, near-miss kisses, mistaken identities, and TGIF alumni—and we wouldn’t want it any other way.
MOVIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime in December 2021

The Amazon Prime Video streaming library is expanding! After the streamer filled its content catalogue in November with titles including Season 3 of Hanna and the debut of The Wheel of Time, based on the sprawling Robert Jordan fantasy series, it is treating subscribers to even more new additions in December 2021. The Prime Video content will also include new content coming to IMDb TV, which is available for free with no Prime membership needed.
TECHNOLOGY
Williamson Source

Holiday Favorites Coming to Disney Plus

All of your holiday streams will come true with Disney+’s second-annual Season’s Streamings celebration. Disney+ is bringing holiday cheer with new originals and classic holiday content for families to enjoy together. As of today, subscribers can find all of their favorite holiday-themed episodes, films, shorts, and specials in the new holiday collection available on the service.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

The Wheel of Time is now available on Prime Video

The first three episodes of epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time, starring Rosamund Pike, are now available on Prime Video. After today, there will be new episodes every Friday until the series finale on December 24, 2021. While fantasy fans eagerly await the second seasons of The Witcher and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pauli Murray
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Tom Clancy
Person
Sarah Hyland
WLBT

15-year-old Vicksburg YouTuber featured on Amazon Prime Video

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The average teen flips burgers and tosses pizza to bring in extra cash. But it’s mind-blowing to know that someone too young for a license can make big money as a social media influencer. Christian Curtis, 15, is a YouTuber with more than 50,000 followers and...
VICKSBURG, MS
mobilesyrup.com

Check out what’s coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in December 2021

Amazon rolls out a suite of new shows and movies to its Prime Video streaming service each month. Here’s what will hit the platform in December:. Inside Edge S3 (Amazon Original) Carlos Ghosn: The Last Flight (Amazon Original) December 3. Harlem (Amazon Original) Uncoupled in Rio (Amazon Original) Arrow S8.
TV & VIDEOS
iclarified.com

Amazon Releases Prime Video App for Mac

Amazon has released a new Prime Video app for Mac. Watch movies, TV, and sports, including Amazon Originals like The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as well as recommendations just for you. App features:. • Download videos to watch offline. • Rent or buy new-release...
TV SHOWS
asapland.com

Best Japanese Movies Available on Amazon Prime Video

Platforms streaming have changed the way of consuming cinema in the last five years, have substantially modified the offer and, therefore, also the habits. New horizons have been opened. And this I think is something to celebrate. Yes, the great offer is usually covered by the Hollywood billboard, and both the premiere and living close to the present are still two capital factors, which are even perceived as health markers of the different platforms. But it is also true that Never before has it been so easy to access independent, classic, or non-American production films. Fashions go beyond products of a more commercial nature and even find unexpected audiences. Impacts of the magnitude of Parasites (Bong Joon-ho, 2019) caused South Korean cinema to enter fully into many Spanish homes, and suddenly films like Tren a Busan (Yeon Sang-ho, 2016) were seen experiencing a second push of popularity. Now, if we go to offers like Filmin’s, all this discourse loses meaning, since that other side of cinema is its reason for being. But of course, the Spanish platform does not occupy, by far, the same number of users. Therefore, that look at a less conventional cinema that occurs in spaces like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video seems to be something to celebrate.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Holiday#Prime Video#Holiday Season#Roman Holiday#Jingle All The Way#Re Mi Holiday Special#Amazon Original
thesource.com

Prime Video Announces New Series ‘Harlem’ for December Release

Prime Video will release season one of the new comedy series, Harlem, from Girl’s Trip creator Tracy Oliver on Friday, Dec. 3. Ahead of the release, Harlem has released an official first-look. The 10-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Outrage 2 also on Amazon Prime Video

If a few days ago the first and third came in, we already have the second film of the franchise available at Amazon Prime Video. Outrage 2 has been released on Blu-ray and DVD in Spain by Average 3 Study. Second part of Kitano’s ‘Outrage’ trilogy. Five years after his...
MOVIES
wgnradio.com

ACM Awards get stadium upgrade in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video

The Academy of Country Music awards show is getting a NFL-sized upgrade next year as it moves to a new home at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7. The ACM and Amazon Prime Video, along with production company MRC Live & Entertainment, announced on Thursday the new date and location for the 57th annual awards show, which will be exclusively live-streamed on the streaming service.
NFL
InsideHook

Nine Airbnbs to Help Your Recreate Your Favorite Holiday Movies

What is it about holiday movies that make us want to rewatch the same characters, in the same places, experiencing the same failures and tragedies year after year?. Surely it has to do with the cast of characters we’ve come to know infinitely well — from the Griswolds and McCallisters to George Bailey and Buddy the Elf. But there’s also something to be said about the places in which these stories unfold and the feelings of nostalgia they inevitably evoke. Whether it be in the snowy suburbs of Chicago, the English countryside or New York City, for every classic Christmas movie, there’s an iconic backdrop with which we associate it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
NFL
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Candace Cameron Bure Is Getting Slammed For Her Family's Wedding Attire

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure was at a friend's wedding over the weekend, and went ahead and posted a photo of her family which she captioned: "Wedding season and I am HERE 👏🏼 FOR 👏🏼 IT 👏🏼!!! ❤️💘💖 Mama gets another family pic (minus Maks who’s away at college.)"
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy