PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia‘s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in released video. Investigators state that on October 13, 2021, the victim, a 20-year-old male, was walking on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia when he was approached by two unknown black males and an unknown white male when they asked the victim for money. After telling them he had no money, the males followed the complainant and struck him from behind, knocking him to the ground. The males then attempted to take items from the victim’s pockets but were scared off and fled the area in an unknown direction.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO