There is a new version of the Build Back Better Act, which is a part of the infrastructure legislative efforts being negotiated by Congress. The pared, down $1.75 trillion framework proposes $150 billion for affordable housing—the largest investment in housing programs in a generation. Of particular note for rural America, the bill proposes $2 billion for Rural Housing Services at United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), including funding for a largely under-the-radar loan program known as Section 515, which has been one of the only sources of federal support for affordable rental housing targeted to rural communities.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO